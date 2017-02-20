UK Sport rejects Tokyo 2020 funding appeals from seven sports

Seven sports that had their funding applications for Toyko 2020 rejected by UK Sport have failed in their attempts to overturn those decisions.

Olympic sports archery, badminton, fencing, table tennis and weightlifting, and Paralympic sports goalball and wheelchair rugby will now receive no financial support from the lottery-backed funding agency.

Compared to the four-year build-up to the Rio Games, badminton is the biggest loser in cash terms, as it was given £5.7million last time. This dramatic cut comes despite the sport hitting its medal target thanks to a bronze medal in the men's doubles.

In fact, the only successful representation made to UK Sport earlier this month came from the Paralympic version of weightlifting, powerlifting.

UK Sport backed this sport but initially gave the budget of £1.3million to the English Institute of Sport to manage. British Weightlifting, however, has successfully persuaded the agency to let it run the Paralympic programme.

But all of the other representations - made on February 6 and 7 - were unsuccessful, leaving them with one more chance to take the decision to independent arbitration at Sport Resolutions.

In a press release, Rod Carr, chairman of UK Sport, said: "I'd like to thank all the sports for their professionalism and openness throughout this process. Our decision is in no way a reflection on them, their athletes or support personnel and everything that they have achieved to date.

"I appreciate that for the majority of national governing bodies that attended the representation meetings today's outcome is extremely disappointing.

"We are operating in a tight financial envelope, and have responsibilities to both develop the system underpinning our best athletes as well as the sports and athletes themselves, and sadly our investment won't stretch to these sports for the Tokyo 2020 cycle."

UK Sport has dished out £345million to 31 Olympic and Paralympic sports for their Tokyo preparations, £2million less than the record amount invested in the Rio cycle.

The arrival of lottery funding, channelled through UK Sport's "no compromise" approach, has revolutionised British elite sport over the last 20 years, taking Team GB from 36th in the medal table in Atlanta in 1996 to second in Rio.

But the success of both the Olympic and Paralympic teams has put UK Sport's budget under more strain.

Sports which were funded for London 2012, such as basketball, handball and volleyball, were dropped for Rio, as too expensive given GB's limited chance of success in them, and now sports with proven medal-winning ability are being shelved too.

But as well as having more demands on its budget, UK Sport is also facing downward pressure on the amount it has to share. The National Lottery's falling revenues are a cause for extreme concern for all the "good causes" currently funded by lottery tickets and scratch cards.

Monday's decisions will only add to that concern and there is likely to be a major increase in the attempts to lobby government to give National Lottery operator Camelot more freedom to advertise, with increased competition from rival lotteries being one of the factors often raised by nervous recipients of National Lottery funding.

In the meantime, UK Sport will have some serious diplomacy to carry out within the British sports system.

UK Sport chief executive Liz Nicholl said: "Our investment approach prioritises investment in those world-class programmes with the greatest chance of delivering medal success.

"It's a winning formula that has been proven to work over the last three Olympic and Paralympic cycles. It is uncompromisingly focused on excellence, relative merit and what it takes to pursue the ambition to win more medals and create more medallists in Tokyo to inspire the nation.

"The sports that made representations to our board were unable to provide any critically compelling new evidence that changed our assessment of their medal potential for Tokyo. Their position in our meritocratic table therefore remains unchanged and they remain in a band that we cannot afford to invest in.

"This is the first time that we have been unable to support every sport that has athletes with the potential to deliver medals at the next Games. We don't take these decisions lightly as we are acutely aware of the impact they have on sports, athletes and support personnel.

"To support those affected, we have put in place a comprehensive transition and support package and are working closely with these sports to help staff and athletes move out of UK Sport funding.

"In the meantime, we will still be supporting more than 30 sports with the collective potential to win more medals in Tokyo 2020 and sustain success in 2024, in a way that will make the nation very proud once again."

Nicholl can rightly point to UK Sport's record for picking winners over the last five summer Games but there is also no disputing the anger felt by sports who feel they have been axed.

In a statement, GB Badminton said: "We are staggered by this decision.

"Given the strength of evidence we were able to present to justify investment, we cannot believe UK Sport has concluded that they should stand by their decision and award zero funding to our GB programme.

"We have players who are on track to win medals for the nation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and our belief in those players remains as great as it's ever been.

"We will now take some time to consider our next steps."

Table Tennis England and British Table Tennis issued a similar statement and said they were considering their appeal options.

Table Tennis England chief executive Sara Sutcliffe said: "We are naturally disappointed, having made what we believe was a very strong case for a relatively small amount of funding.

"We overachieved on everything we were asked to do in the 2016 cycle, and did so without funding. We were left without funding because, effectively, the goalposts were moved.

"We will now take time to absorb this decision before we decide on the best course of action from this point.

"We remain committed to finding a way to fund our performance programme through to Tokyo and to build on the amazing progress made by our athletes and coaching staff in recent years."