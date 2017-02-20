Shaun Wane hopes Super League success can lead to England World Cup win

Wigan coach Shaun Wane believes Super League's maiden World Club Series triumph can aid England's bid to win the World Cup.

Wane says his side's 22-6 World Club Challenge victory over Cronulla, which followed Warrington's even more impressive 27-18 demolition of Brisbane Broncos and completed a 2-0 series whitewash, will help remove the aura of Australian invincibility.

Consecutive 3-0 whitewashes by NRL clubs over the past two years not only dealt a body blow to the credibility of Super League but threatened to jeopardise the future of the World Club Series but that all changed on a weekend of high drama.

"It shows they are human," said Wane. "They are not anything special and, if you hit them hard enough, they stay down.

"It was a real good battle. They are a tough, uncompromising side but we went toe to toe for long periods and came out on top.

"We need to do it at international level now and I'm sure we will have a good chance in the World Cup."

Wane's comments were echoed by Wigan owner Ian Lenagan, who believes that England, under Brisbane boss Wayne Bennett, can defy the odds in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at the end of the year.

"I think it will give us all the confidence we want," Lenagan told Sky Sports.

"I think it will make Wayne Bennett realise there is an immense amount of talent and pride in the British game and if, as I think he will, he can get us going the way we need to, who knows? This might be our year, maybe it's the time that England win the World Cup."

Winger Joe Burgess, who spent 2016 in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and South Sydney before returning to Wigan, grabbed a hat-trick of tries as the Warriors battled the Sharks into submission in front of an ecstatic 21,000 crowd at the DW Stadium.

After a lack of interest from Australia forced organisers to cut the series to just two matches this year, it is hoped the reversal in the fortunes of Super League clubs will prompt a rethink by the NRL clubs.

The Rugby Football League says it is already in detailed discussions with its NRL counterparts about the format and potential locations for the 2018 series.

RFL chief executive Nigel Wood said: "What is clear is that competitive international club rugby can showcase the very best in our sport to the world.

"The skill, passion and quality on show over the last two days have demonstrated that rugby league at its best is difficult to beat."