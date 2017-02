Former Leicester boss Richard Cockerill will become Edinburgh's new head coach this summer, the Guinness PRO12 outfit have announced.

The ex-England hooker has signed a two-year deal with Edinburgh, with acting head coach Duncan Hodge returning to his previous post of backs coach.

Cockerill jumped straight into a short-term role with Toulon after being sacked by Leicester Tigers last month following eight years at the Welford Road helm.