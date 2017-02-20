Mako Vunipola in line for England return for Six Nations clash with Italy

Saracens prop Mako Vunipola is set to make his first appearance of this year's RBS 6 Nations when England face Italy on Sunday.

Vunipola has been named in England head coach Eddie Jones' 28-man squad after missing two months with knee ligament damage.

Jones watched Vunipola play 70 minutes for Sarries against Gloucester in the Aviva Premiership on Friday and the forward is now likely to face the Azzurri at Twickenham, either from the start or off the bench.

There was also positive news regarding Mako's younger brother Billy, who has not played since suffering a knee injury playing for England in November.

Billy Vunipola will join up with England on Tuesday for a medical review but he is not expected to play any part this weekend.

England are hot favourites to beat Italy and extend their winning streak to 17 matches.

Jones' men sit top of the Six Nations table after victories over France and Wales, while Italy have lost both of their opening games to Wales and Ireland.

England's 28-man training squad ahead of Sunday's Six Nations game against Italy at Twickenham:

Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Northampton), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mike Williams (Leicester), Tom Wood (Northampton).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester).