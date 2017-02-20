Anthony Davis breaks All-Star game points record as West win

Anthony Davis broke the record for most points in the NBA All-Star game as the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 192-182.

New Orleans Pelicans star Davis broke Wilt Chamberlain's 55-year record by scoring 52 points in his home arena.

The teams combined for a record points total in an All-Star game.

The New Orleans crowd also saw a 41-point effort from Russell Westbrook, while Kevin Durant had a triple-double (21 pts, 10 assists, 10 rebounds).

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the East with 30 points, while LeBron James added 23.