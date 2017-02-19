Shaun Wane elated after Wigan win fourth World Club Challenge

Wigan coach Shaun Wane says winning the World Club Challenge as a coach topped his elation at achieving the feat as a player.

Wane was man of the match when Wigan claimed their first title in 1987 with victory over Manly and he called in a host of his old team-mates from that day to present the jerseys to the class of 2017, who made history with a 22-6 victory over Cronulla at the DW Stadium.

"It's a better feeling as a coach because you've got 17 players trusting your game plan," he said. "To get that trust off your players is great.

"I'm very happy, not necessarily with the way we played but certainly with the win. Tony (Smith) did a great job with Warrington last night, they were worthy winners and I think we were today.

"We did too much defending but quality of defence was very good, I'm very, very proud.

"I'm pleased with the way they stuck at it, they showed some real desire to defend our line. It was a great effort.

"Winning such a prestigious trophy against a club like Cronulla, who are worthy champions in Australia, is a fantastic feeling.

"I remember being in a business-class lounge in Sydney airport with Ian Lenagan before we flew back from our defeat by the Roosters three years ago. We had a real depressing chat about how we need to improve and win this and to do it in Ian's 10th year is pleasing."

Winger Joe Burgess scored a hat-trick of tries as the Warriors became the first club to win the title four times and, with Warrington beating Brisbane in the opening game of the 2017 World Club Series, it enabled Super League to celebrate a 2-0 triumph following two successive whitewashes by NRL clubs.

"I'm pleased for the competition, pleased for the game," Wane added.

"We held our hands up last year, now it's our turn, but it's just one year, we need to be consistent and do it again next year and the year after and show that we have a good competition here."

Burgess, who spent the 2016 season in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and South Sydney, took the scoring honours but Wane paid tribute to hooker Sam Powell for his 80-minute display.

"To play the minutes he played and to be targeted as he was," Wane said. "His heart is as big as that of a lion."

Cronulla, who fielded 13 members of their Grand Final-winning team, had two tries disallowed but coach Shane Flanagan admitted Wigan deserved the spoils.

"It was real physical," Flanagan said. "I thought both sides dug in and had a go, it was a real quality game.

"Wigan took their chances in the first half and we didn't. T hey made the best of their opportunities.

"It was a fantastic game, a great crowd, and it was good for us. It was a really good game leading into our season."

The World Club Series was cut to just two matches this year after a host of NRL clubs declined invitations but Flanagan said he was fully behind the concept and would be happy to "come over every year".

"It's fantastic," he added. "The way we've been treated by the organisers and Wigan has been first class, I know all the players have appreciated it.

"To play in a game like this in front of a crowd so passionate about their rugby league, we'll come over every year."

Cronulla's veteran captain Paul Gallen, who had a running battle with referee Robert Hicks throughout the game, also had no complaints about the outcome.

"It was a tough game," he said. "It was intense from the start. It came down to the first half, when they took their opportunities and we didn't. There were three or four calls that could have gone our way but the referee had nothing to do with the result.

"I love it over here. I'm really upset about the result, it's probably the last chance I'll get to play in this game so it's disappointing."

Meanwhile, Flanagan says he is in the dark over the club's pursuit of Leeds hooker James Segeyaro, who remains in limbo after walking out on the Super League club at the end of last season.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen there," he said. "If he becomes available, we'll think about it but at this stage I'm not sure where it's at."