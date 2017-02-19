Jose Mourinho believes Paul Pogba was a bargain for Manchester United

Paul Pogba's world-record transfer fee will one day look a bargain, according to Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

United paid Juventus £89million to sign the France midfielder for a second time last summer.

And Mourinho reckons that as other clubs begin to start spending such amounts on players he views as inferior, the Pogba deal will represent good value.

"I am pretty sure next summer some players with only half his quality will cost the same money," Mourinho told a number of national newspapers.

"I am waiting for that moment to release him from the scrutiny that goes with his price. Right now when he plays well, which he does many times, people think it is normal and when he does not perform quite so well pundits and even supporters go strong on him.

"I am really happy with what he has been doing for us. He gives us an incredible balance and he is still very young. He starts build-ups from the back, he recovers the ball and at the top of the pitch he is a guy that can score goals. He can be fantastic and I think in a couple of years you will realise he was cheap."

Mourinho - who has been linked with extending his deal at Old Trafford - takes his side to Blackburn in the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.