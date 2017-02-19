Giant-killers Lincoln land FA Cup clash with Arsenal or Sutton

National League side Lincoln will face Arsenal or Sutton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Lincoln have become the first non-league team in 103 years to reach the last eight, and Sunday evening's draw saw them handed a mouthwatering trip to the Emirates Stadium or an all-National League meeting with Sutton. Arsenal play Sutton on Monday.

Jose Mourinho will return to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host his Manchester United side, Middlesbrough will be at home to Huddersfield or Manchester City, and League One outfit Millwall go to Tottenham.