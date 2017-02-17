Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter appeals over positive drug test

Sprinter Nesta Carter has appealed against the decision to strip him and a Jamaican team featuring Usain Bolt of an Olympic 4x100 metres relay gold medal due to doping, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced.

Carter tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine at the 2008 Beijing Olympics after his anti-doping sample was re-analysed, meaning the entire Jamaican relay team lost their title.

That included Bolt, making him no longer a triple-triple Olympic champion and instead an eight-time gold medallist.

A statement from CAS on Friday said that Carter was seeking " to set aside the challenged decision in order for the Jamaican team to be reinstated as gold medallists".

It added: "A CAS arbitration procedure is in progress. First, the parties will exchange written submissions and a p anel of three arbitrators will be constituted. The panel will then issue directions with respect to the holding of a hearing. Following the hearing, the panel will deliberate and at a later date, it will issue a decision in the form of an arbitral award."

CAS did not give an indication of how long the process was likely to take.