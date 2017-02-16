Sutton boss Paul Doswell: Criticism unfair but I don't feel sorry for Wenger

Sutton United manager Paul Doswell has no sympathy for Arsene Wenger following Arsenal's spectacular collapse against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Wenger is facing growing calls from the club's disgruntled supporters not to extend his contract which expires at the end of the season following a dismal second-half display in Germany.

Sutton will be the next opponents for Arsenal when they travel to the non-league club for the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Monday night.

And while Doswell feels Wenger, who has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996, is being unfairly criticised, he does not feel sorry for the 67-year-old Frenchman.

"Do I feel sympathy for him? No," said Doswell, who watched Wednesday night's Champions League match at home with his wife and son. "He is well schooled, and he has been in the job for 20 years.

"Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Wenger... I don't feel sorry for them at all because they are in the mad world that is football."

Arsenal headed into the interval in Munich on level terms, but now face an almost impossible task of qualifying for the quarter-finals after Carlo Ancelotti's side ran out emphatic 5-1 winners.

"I thought for the first 47 minutes they looked like, if not the better team, certainly on a par with Bayern," Doswell added. "Then Bayern Munich went into Bayern Munich mode and in fairness I think they would have beaten any Premier League team.

"It is not a disgrace. I know the result is going to sound poor and there is going to be an overreaction but when Bayern, Barcelona and Real Madrid fancy it, you are in real trouble.

"In sport it is about levels and none of the top six English clubs can get near Bayern, Barcelona or Real Madrid. That is a fact."

Doswell has guided Sutton, 17th in the National League, to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history. He will present Wenger with a £300 bottle of red wine, hand-picked by his brother, when the two teams meet on Monday night.

"Wenger is getting criticised - and I think wrongly - that he doesn't have enough leaders in the dressing room, but he has still managed to qualify for the Champions League for the last 15 years," Doswell added.

"I would rather be in Arsenal's position than Manchester United's, who are playing in the Europa League.

"It is an open forum to criticise Arsenal and Arsene Wenger, but from our perspective we are just over the moon that they are coming here."