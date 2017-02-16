Former Olympic swimmer Grant Hackett found safe after family appeal for help

Former Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett has reportedly been found safe and well after his family voiced concerns for his welfare and said he had gone missing.

News networks in Australia reported the 36-year-old had been located on the Gold Coast after an appeal for help finding him by his father Neville.

The development on Thursday came after Hackett was arrested and released without charge following an incident at his parents' home the previous day.

"He is definitely a missing person," Neville Hackett told reporters before revealing concerns about his son's mental state.

Queensland Police said the latest development was not a matter for the force.

Hackett won two gold medals at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and another in Athens four years later.