FA shrugs off England disappointment to post record turnover for 2015/16

England's Euro 2016 campaign may have been a disappointment but the Football Association made a record amount of money in the 2015/16 season, allowing it to invest £125million in the domestic game.

The governing body has released its accounts for the year to July 31, 2016, and they once again highlight the resilience of the national team's brand and the FA's commercial strength.

Having lost £9million in 2015, the FA made a £7million profit after tax last year, with turnover up £52million to £370million.

These positive figures were partly a result of 2015/16 being a tournament year for the men's national team, which means extra marketing and sponsorship revenue, and partly because of the FA's continuing efforts to cut costs - job cuts and refinancing the debt on St George's Park and Wembley helped save more than £25million.

In a press release, FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: "We are delighted to be in such strong financial health. The FA is For All and this allows us to invest even more money than ever before back into every level of our national game.

"The FA is a not-for-profit organisation and focus is on investment for the future of the game. Last year we made very good progress.

"The most significant areas of investment were contributions to the County FAs, coaching and participation, FA Cup distributions, supporting all 24 England teams, plus key investment into grassroots facilities, such as the first ever Parklife hub in Sheffield.

"At the end of 2016 we announced key commercial deals, including the international broadcast rights for the Emirates FA Cup and the new 12-year deal with Nike, which means the FA is extremely well positioned to support English football for the foreseeable future."