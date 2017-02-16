Daryl Mitchell elected new chairman of the Professional Cricketers' Association

Former Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell has been elected by his fellow players for an initial two-year term as the new chairman of the Professional Cricketers' Association.

The 33-year-old opener, who will succeed ex-Glamorgan wicketkeeper Mark Wallace in the PCA's 50th anniversary season, won a closely-contested election ahead of four other candidates - Durham seamer Graham Onions, batsmen Paul Horton and James Hildreth, of Leicestershire and Somerset respectively, and Northamptonshire all-rounder Steven Crook.

Mitchell said: "It's a prestigious role and it has been done very well in recent years by Vikram Solanki, who I know from his time at Worcestershire - and then Mark Wallace, who has done a fantastic job over the last four years.

"It's a big role and a big honour, and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead."