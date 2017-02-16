facebook icon twitter icon
shropshirestar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Daryl Mitchell elected new chairman of the Professional Cricketers' Association

Former Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell has been elected by his fellow players for an initial two-year term as the new chairman of the Professional Cricketers' Association.

Daryl Mitchell is the new PCA chairman
Daryl Mitchell is the new PCA chairman

The 33-year-old opener, who will succeed ex-Glamorgan wicketkeeper Mark Wallace in the PCA's 50th anniversary season, won a closely-contested election ahead of four other candidates - Durham seamer Graham Onions, batsmen Paul Horton and James Hildreth, of Leicestershire and Somerset respectively, and Northamptonshire all-rounder Steven Crook.

Mitchell said: "It's a prestigious role and it has been done very well in recent years by Vikram Solanki, who I know from his time at Worcestershire - and then Mark Wallace, who has done a fantastic job over the last four years.

"It's a big role and a big honour, and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead."