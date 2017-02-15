Women's Player of the Year Carli Lloyd signs for Manchester City

FIFA Women's Player of the Year Carli Lloyd has completed a short-term move to Manchester City, the club have announced.

The 34-year-old United States midfielder has joined City from the Houston Dash for the 2017 Spring Series, FA Women's Cup and UEFA Women's Champions League campaigns.

Speaking about her move to the English double winners, US women's national team captain Lloyd said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Manchester City, a club which is leading the development of women's football both on and off the pitch.

"Having played in the US throughout my career, the chance to fulfil a long held ambition to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing.

"With the challenge of the Spring Series and the FA Women's Cup ahead of us too, I really can't wait to pull on my City shirt in front of our fans and make them proud."

Lloyd will start training with her new team-mates early next month ahead of City's Champions League quarter-final clash with Danish side Fortuna Hjorring after playing in the She Believes Cup on the other side of the Atlantic.

Head coach Nick Cushing, who guided City to the Women's Super League title and FA WSL Continental Tyres Cup glory last season without losing a game, said: "We are a successful team but a young team too having only entered the Women's Super League three years ago, so adding players to our squad with substantial experience is crucial to our development.

"Carli has had an incredible career and is recognised as one of the best in the world. There is much we can learn from her that will help us to improve as a team. We are all looking forward to working with her over the coming months."

Lloyd has won a staggering 232 international caps since making her debut in 2005, scoring a hat-trick - one of them from 55 yards - inside the opening 20 minutes of the 2015 World Cup final as the US crushed Japan 5-2, and has twice claimed winning goals in the Olympic final.

She joins a squad packed with England internationals including captain Steph Houghton, defender Lucy Bronze and striker Toni Duggan, as well as prolific Scotland forward Jane Ross.