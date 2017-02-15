Floyd Mayweather says he is 'happily retired' amid Conor McGregor fight rumours

Floyd Mayweather has denied claims he has agreed to fight UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Five-weight boxing world champion Mayweather, who has previously stated he would only return to the ring to fight the Irishman, said he was "happily retired" in posts shared on his social media pages.

MMA star McGregor has obtained a boxing license as part of his pursuit of a cross-sport showdown with Mayweather, who holds a 49-0 record and has not fought since September 2015.

Amid claims a bout had been agreed between the two camps, Mayweather wrote: "There seems to be several rumours floating around media recently however, let the record show, there hasn't been any deals made in regards to a fight between myself and any other fighters.

"I am happily retired and enjoying life at this time. If any changes are to come, be sure that I will be the first to let the world know."

McGregor became UFC's first simultaneous two-weight champion in November when beating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt in New York. He has since vacated his featherweight belt.

McGregor later tweeted a picture of himself sat on a throne, with the caption: "I am in Las Vegas. Floyd has retired on my arrival."