Romelu Lukaku misses Everton's training camp in Dubai to treat calf injury

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is to visit a doctor in Belgium this week for treatment on a calf problem, but is expected to be fit for the club's next Premier League match on February 25.

The club announced on Tuesday morning that the 23-year-old Belgium forward did not travel with his team-mates to their training camp in Dubai, but insisted the issue was "not serious" and said he would be available for the visit of Sunderland next week.

Lukaku and Yannick Bolasie, who is recovering from a long-term knee injury, were the only senior members of Ronald Koeman's squad not to make the trip to the United Arab Emirates.