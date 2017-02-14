Harry Winks signs new Tottenham contract

Tottenham have announced midfielder Harry Winks has signed a new contract with the club that runs through to 2022.

The 21-year-old Spurs academy product, who was handed his senior debut in 2014, has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He has featured in the first XI eight times, including twice in the Premier League and twice in the Champions League.

It was only in September that he signed a new deal to 2021.

In November he marked his first league start with a goal, in the 3-2 home victory over West Ham, and he won his first England Under-21 cap in the same month.

He had previously been capped at under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-20 levels.