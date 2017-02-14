Great Britain to face Romania in Fed Cup World Group II play-offs

Great Britain have been drawn to face Romania in the Fed Cup World Group II play-offs.

Anne Keothavong's team will play the tricky away fixture on April 22 and 23 as they bid to reach the competition's second tier for the first time in almost a quarter of a century.

Great Britain kept their Fed Cup promotion hopes alive with a dramatic play-off victory over Croatia on Saturday.

Johanna Konta and Heather Watson came from a set down in the final-match decider against Ana Konjuh and Donna Vekic in the doubles after a surprise defeat for Konta left the teams level following the singles matches.

The Romanians, who were surprisingly beaten in their World Group II tie at home to Belgium, boast world number four Simona Halep among their ranks.

Great Britain have not played at the World Group level since 1993.