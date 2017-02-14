Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny pregnant

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny is pregnant, her agent has confirmed.

The 24-year-old married six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny in September and the couple are now expecting their first child.

Kenny, Britain's most successful female Olympian, posted a photograph of two adult bikes and a child's bike on Instagram.

The post was greeted with messages of congratulations, with the news made public after the couple's 12-week scan.

The couple's agent Luke Lloyd-Davies said in a statement to Press Association Sport: "I can confirm that Laura Kenny is indeed pregnant and that she, Jason and their respective families are absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news.

"They very much appreciate all the kind wishes and messages of support that they have received already."