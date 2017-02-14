Australia batsman Adam Voges announces international retirement

Australia batsman Adam Voges has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 37-year-old will lead the Prime Minister's XI against Sri Lanka in Canberra on Wednesday, and said on Tuesday it would be his last match against an international team.

"This will be it for me," he said at a press conference. "I'm certainly looking forward to getting out there and playing this game. I've had an amazing couple of years with Australia, with the Test team, and I've loved every minute of it.

"I see this as a last opportunity to play against an international team and I'm certainly looking forward to that."

Voges has not played a Test match since suffering concussion after being struck on the head by a bouncer while batting for Western Australia in November.

In 2015 the Western Australian became the oldest debut centurion when he scored 130 not out against West Indies, aged 35.

He went on to play in 20 Tests and retires with a batting average of 61.87 - second on the all-time list (minimum 20 innings) behind Donald Bradman.

Middlesex last month confirmed Voges had signed as an overseas player for this season, which will be his fourth stint with the club.