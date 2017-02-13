Vaughan hopes leading England will inspire Root to greater heights

Michael Vaughan believes Joe Root is ready to become England's Virat Kohli as Test captain.

Root was confirmed on Monday morning as successor to Alastair Cook, and Vaughan - an Ashes-winning former captain himself - admits he has been baffled by those querying whether his fellow Yorkshireman is ready for the promotion.

He concedes Root will inevitably have to learn on the job but insists that, at 26, it is an opportunity that has come at the right time.

"Joe is ready. No question," Vaughan wrote in his Daily Telegraph column.

"I get baffled when people say he is not.

"Will he be a ready-made, perfect captain from day one? Of course not. Who is?

"He has to learn on the job. But most international captains have to do that these days."

Like two other ex-England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, who reacted to Root's appointment on Sky Sports News HQ, Vaughan cites many characteristics which should help the new incumbent.

"In terms of clout, he has everything you require to be captain," he said.

"What more do you need?

"He is a good man. He is driven. He is always trying to improve. He never settles with what he has got."

Vaughan recalls the responsibility as captain compromised his own output as a batsman, but he hopes Root will react differently and instead follow the trend set by Kohli - who has become an ever more prolific runscorer while his India team have moved to the top of the Test rankings.

"Joe's biggest challenge will be how captaincy affects his batting," Vaughan said.

"It affected mine ... (but) to be honest, I think he will be different to me. He is more likely to become Kohli and move his batting on to another level with the responsibility of captaincy."

Vaughan, who references the forensic leadership styles of high-profile football managers Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola as comparisons to what he expects from Root, anticipates an adventurous approach too from England's new captain.

"The tactical side of the job is an unknown," he said.

"But Joe will think outside the box. He will be a guy who tries to be proactive out in the middle and out-think the batsman who is performing against his side.

"I look at Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. They are always trying to tinker and improve. The best leaders can't sleep. They are on the ball 24/7. Joe will be that style of leader."

Hussain warns that runs, as well as victories, will be the currency Root must retain.

He said: "Two bits of advice I'd give Joe are, one, 'do it your way' - because when it goes wrong it'll be you taking the blame - and the second bit is 'look after your batting'.

"That is the most important thing. I think England cricket fans will be saying 'yeah, we love his captaincy, but we want him to continue scoring runs'."

However Root fares, he believes there will be a gear shift from Cook's methods as captain.

Hussain said: "As captain, I think he'll be different to Cook - more in the face of the opposition, more blatantly in charge of the team. That's Joe being Joe.

"We've played under a couple of defensive captains in (Andrew) Strauss and Cook. Does he need to take it on in a more aggressive way? He has aggressive players in (Ben) Stokes, (Stuart) Broad and (Jonny) Bairstow. He's got to look at the side and create a culture going forward.

"Don't be fooled by the boyish smile ... he likes to joke around but there's a very serious side to Joe Root as we've seen in his cricket. He's a steely character."

Atherton is encouraged that Root's team-mates already hold him in high esteem, but senses too he is taking a step into the unknown.

"They like him and respect him," he said.

"He's got a sunny, upbeat personality - and they're all good places from which to start.

"But he's going to be tested in ways he hasn't been tested before. He's no longer just Joe Root - he's 'Joe Root, England captain'.

"With that comes all kinds of added responsibility he's not had before.

"[England and Wales Cricket Board chairman] Colin Graves said he was the perfect choice. He was certainly the right choice - but 'perfect choice'? Let's see how it pans out."