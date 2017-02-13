Tomas Berdych sees off qualifier Marius Copil in Rotterdam opener

Fourth seed Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic was among those to advance to the second round of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Monday.

Berdych beat qualifier Marius Copil of Romania 7-6 (7/3) 6-4 and will play the winner of the match between Viktor Troicki of Serbia and France's Richard Gasquet.

Dutch wildcard Robin Haase beat Florian Mayer of Germany 7-5 7-6 (7/3). Haase will next play the victor of the match between Andrey Kuznetsov and David Goffin.

Qualifier Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France beat Feliciano Lopez of Spain 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (7/5).

Evgeny Donskoy of Russia, also a qualifier, defeated Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-4 6-4.

Donskoy and Herbert will meet in the last 16.

Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan beat qualifier Aljaz Bedene of Great Britain 6-3 7-6 (7/3).

Bedene had won a qualifying match between the pair, but Istomin was a lucky loser and prevailed in the first round, advancing to play the winner of the match between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Mischa Zverev of Germany.