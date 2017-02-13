Sir Clive Woodward tips England to win 2019 World Cup

Former England coach Sir Clive Woodward is convinced Eddie Jones can lead the Red Rose to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019.

Elliot Daly's try with just five minutes remaining following a poor defensive clearance from Wales centre Jonathan Davies gave England a 21-16 win in Cardiff and a 16th straight victory under the stewardship of the Australian.

Jones led England to Grand Slam glory in last year's RBS 6 Nations campaign and they are on course to repeat the feat in 2017 while the tactician also guided his side to a 3-0 series victory in Australia last summer.

Jones' remarkable run in charge of England also includes wins over South Africa, Argentina and Australia in the Autumn Internationals late last year.

Woodward, writing for his column in the Daily Mail, said: "Saturday night at the Principality Stadium was the performance and win that convinced me that England under Eddie Jones have it in them to kick on and arrive in Japan in 2019 as the world's number-one ranked team and favourites to win rugby's biggest prize.

"From this point on opposition teams will be obsessing on how to beat England just as much as how to defeat New Zealand.

"There was always a good chance England would respond positively to the disappointment of the last World Cup and a new coach normally has a galvanising effect but they are now accelerating way beyond that.

"This is a team who always find a way to win - Grand Slams, Test matches in Australia, playing poorly against France, and now at a frenzied Cardiff in a truly great game of rugby.

"That's not to say England were perfect against Wales, far from it. Wales dominated large periods but increasingly I am impressed by England's coolness under fire and how key players are making the right decisions and big plays under pressure. England are doing lots of little things well under extreme pressure.

"That's what I mean by the tipping point. How little things can make a big difference. That's precisely where England are now.

"England, as they did against France, kept their cool under pressure and produced the goods in the final 10 minutes, when so many Test matches are decided."