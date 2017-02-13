Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw to undergo injury assessment at Gloucester

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has returned to Gloucester to undergo further assessment after injuring his ankle during the 22-16 defeat to France, Scottish Rugby has announced.

The scrum-half was hurt in the 24th minute of Sunday's bruising RBS 6 Nations clash in Paris, which kept Scotland's medical team busy.

Back-row forwards John Barclay, and his replacement John Hardie, both sustained head knocks in the game and are subject to the completion of the health impact assessment (HIA) process.

Barclay also requires further assessment on a shoulder injury, with its management set to take place at his club Scarlets this week.

Centre Alex Dunbar passed his HIA 1 during the match but developed some symptoms, possibly in keeping with concussion, after the match.

Hooker Fraser Brown also came off for a HIA and did not return to the field of play.

Both players will now be treated as concussion victims and will be subject to the graduated return to play protocol.

Josh Strauss sustained a heavy blow to his flank and will require further care and assessment.

Scotland's next game is at home to Wales on February 25.