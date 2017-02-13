Dyer news for Swansea as Nathan ruled out for season with Achilles injury

Swansea winger Nathan Dyer will miss the rest of the season after rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left ankle during Sunday's Premier League match against Leicester.

Dyer played the first seven minutes against the Premier League champions before limping off, and a scan on Monday confirmed the extent of the injury.

The 29-year-old, who earned a Premier League winner's medal with the Foxes last season, will now need surgery, the Welsh club announced on their official website.