Claudio Ranieri insists he remains the right man for Leicester as worries grow

Claudio Ranieri believes he remains the right man to try to lead Leicester away from relegation trouble.

The champions suffered a fifth straight Premier League defeat at Swansea on Sunday as first-half goals from Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson saw the Welsh club boost their own survival hopes, climbing above Leicester in the table.

The 2-0 defeat leaves Ranieri's team just one place and one point above the bottom three and increased the chances of them becoming the first defending champions to be relegated since Manchester City in 1938.

Despite another setback, Ranieri is not questioning his own position at the end of a week in which Leicester's owners felt the need to publicly back their manager.

"Yes, I think I am still the right man for the job," said the 65-year-old Italian.

"I always question myself but I always say 'come on, we can do something good'.

"I think the strength of the man is to have the right balance. Not to be so high when you win; not to be so down when you lose.

"You can remember what we did last season but you need to stay with your feet on the ground and say we have to react together.

"I don't think the players have lost belief. When I listen to them speaking, they want to react and do something better. That is important because I am confident when I listen to these words.

"But we have to find a solution soon."

Ranieri believes he may have been too loyal to his misfiring players and suggested he may now be ready to ditch some of his struggling stars after ther performance at the Liberty Stadium.

The likes of Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater have been pale imitations of the players who were pivotal to Leicester's title triumph and they were off the pace again in South Wales.

"I could be (too loyal), could be," Ranieri said. "It is difficult when you achieve something so good, you want to give them one chance, two chances, three chances. Maybe now, it is too much.

"Of course I must change something because it is not possible to continue in this way."

Swansea, meanwhile, are on the crest of a wave. The Swans have climbed from the bottom of the table to 15th since Paul Clement took over at the turn of the year, and the head coach praised his team.

"I have been impressed with our belief," he said. "I don't know what it was like before but it has been good since I have been here.

"The first time I walked in was before the Crystal Palace game at the hotel. The team had been picked, I asked them if they were up for the fight, they showed it straight away and have done every game since."

The one low point for Swansea was an Achilles injury suffered by Nathan Dyer during the opening exchanges and Clement admitted the initial prognosis was not good.

"I don't know how bad it is until he has a scan," he said. "The initial prognosis doesn't look very good."