Antonio Conte: Six teams can still win the Premier League

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is refusing to accept the Premier League title race is over after his side's 1-1 draw at Burnley on Sunday, saying any of six teams can still win it.

The Blues extended their lead at the top of the table to 10 points at Turf Moor and with 13 games left it would take some capitulation to seem them lose their grasp on the title.

However, after they dropped points for just the third time since the end of September, the Italian has fired a warning shot to his side.

"There are 13 games before the end of the season and if someone thinks this league is finished, I can tell you now, no," he told a number of national newspapers.

"There are six teams for me that can win the league and anything can happen. We have to think only of ourselves, not the others.

"It is important to play your game to think only of your game and then you think of the other results. We must continue to work in this way."

Chelsea looked set to be even further ahead after Pedro gave them an early lead at Turf Moor, but that was as good as it got and Robbie Brady's super free-kick earned a deserved point for the Clarets.

"We must be disappointed to take only one point," said Conte, who suggested Burnley play a long-ball game.

"I have great respect for every type of football. I don't like to judge the other.

"I have great respect for any team, for any manager absolutely.

"Burnley are third in the table with the games played at home. It means they are doing a great job at home. That's the best compliment for them."

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was understandably delighted with his players' display and did not take offence at Conte's description of his side.

"Every manager has got to give their opinion," Dyche said.

"It's not a problem for me. The fact is we have got 30 points on the table and that's a fantastic marker so far.

"I know we need more, but you've got to remember, we're a team everybody thought had no chance."