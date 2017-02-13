Anthony Watson returns to England squad following injury

Anthony Watson has been included in England's 25-man squad for this week's training camp in central London.

England, who beat Wales on Saturday for a second win from two games in the 2017 RBS 6 Nations, next play Italy on February 26.

Bath wing Watson was last month ruled out for three to four weeks with a hamstring strain, but head coach Eddie Jones forecast his return after the win in Cardiff.

Mako Vunipola will look to prove his fitness for Saracens next week, which means Northampton prop Paul Hill has been retained while Wasps' Matt Mullen has been left out.

The training camp runs until Friday.

England 25-man squad for this week's training camp in London:

Forwards: J Clifford (Harlequins), D Cole (Leicester), E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton), J Haskell (Wasps), P Hill (Northampton), N Hughes (Wasps), M Itoje (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton), J Marler (Harlequins), K Sinckler (Harlequins), T Wood (Northampton).

Backs: M Brown (Harlequins), D Care (Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Bath), J Joseph (Bath), J May (Gloucester), J Nowell (Exeter), B Te'o (Worcester), A Watson (Bath), B Youngs (Leicester).