Aljaz Bedene crashed out in the first round of the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Monday.

A day after beating Denis Istomin in straight sets in the second round of qualifying, the British number four was defeated by the Uzbek, in the main draw as a lucky loser.

Bedene went down 6-3 7-6 (7/3) as Istomin turned the tables on his opponent following the Briton's 7-6 (10/8) 6-3 qualifying win.