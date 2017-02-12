Stuart Broad backs Joe Root for England captaincy but wouldn't turn it down

Stuart Broad believes Joe Root is the man to lead England following Alastair Cook's decision to resign but concedes he would not turn the captaincy down if it came his way.

The England and Wales Cricket Board's are deciding on a new Test captain after Cook called time on his reign last week and vice-captain Root is widely tipped to get the role.

Broad, who is third on the list of all-time wicket-takers for his country with 368, and all-rounder Ben Stokes spoke with England director of cricket Andrew Strauss last week, but the bowler is backing Root's appointment.

"I can't imagine a scenario where a professional sportsman would turn down the chance to captain their country if the offer was made, and I'm no different," the 30-year-old told the Daily Mail.

"But for me, it feels time for the next generation to be given that responsibility. I'm more than happy to be a strong senior player who helps guide that evolution.

"For me, in the best interests of the team in the medium and long term, I believe a younger modern-day captain is the way to go.

"Joe Root looks like just the man for the job for me. He's not had a lot of captaincy experience so he will have to learn on the job, but he wouldn't be the first England captain to have to do that.

"The whole point of having a new captain is so they can bring a different type of energy and ideas to the group. Joe is the best player in the team and he's in a position where his game can cope with the pressures of captaining England.

"He's played all three formats and coped really well and I don't see why that would be affected by the captaincy. Yes, you have to attend more meetings and you're involved in more conversations about injuries, form and players' welfare. But that shouldn't be a reason to miss certain games I wouldn't have thought."

Broad, who made his Test debut in 2007, was at Buckingham Palace earlier this week to collect his MBE for services to cricket.