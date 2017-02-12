Sir Bradley Wiggins suffers small leg fracture to cut short his time on The Jump

Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed he suffered a small leg fracture while participating in celebrity skiing competition The Jump.

The retired cyclist, 36, has withdrawn from the television show and tweeted details of the injury that forced him out on Sunday evening.

"Gutted to be leaving The Jump. I wanted to give you an injury update...

" Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture & need to rest for 3/6 weeks. Good news no surgery or cast required," Wiggins wrote.

"Huge thanks to the crew & good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed I'll still be on until show 4, so tune in.

"No horror smash, small training injury which means I can't compete. No terrible break, no cast, just need to rest it."

The eight-time Olympic medallist and Tour de France winner joins a long list of contestants to have suffered painful injuries while participating in the Channel 4 show.

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle required neck surgery after a crash last February, while former Holby City star Tina Hobley is still recovering from leg and arm injuries sustained on last year's series.