Australian title joy for English golfer Melissa Reid

England's Melissa Reid claimed an impressive victory in the Oates Vic Open in Australia as she got the better of German Sandra Gal in a tense play-off.

After both women were tied on 16 under after 72 holes, Reid prevailed on the fourth additional hole to win a sixth Ladies European Tour title.

She and Gal made pars on their first three attempts at the 18th, but Reid finally broke the deadlock when she made a clutch par after Gal had bogeyed.

Reid had the chance to get the job done 45 minutes earlier in regulation play but missed two putts for victory on the final green.

She went into the final round at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads with a two-shot lead, but that was quickly wiped out after a shocking start which saw her drop three shots in the first three roles.

She steadied her round though, chipping in for eagle on the fifth, and clawed herself back into contention on the back nine with three birdies to card a 72 before eventually getting over the line.

She said on Golf Victoria's website: "I was getting frustrated, Sandra is a fantastic player, to win in a play-off is very special and I am just happy to get the win.

"The atmosphere all week has been very special. I have really enjoyed my first week here and I am just very happy to get over the line."

American Angel Yin and home favourite Su Oh shared third position on 14 under, while England's Holly Clyburn finished on nine under.