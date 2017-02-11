Jonathan Joseph ready to embrace hostility against Wales

Jonathan Joseph is ready to embrace the hostility that awaits in Cardiff - and is backing his England team-mates to react in the same way.

Eddie Jones' RBS 6 Nations champions will attempt to generate momentum behind their title defence when they face Wales at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Joseph was superb on England's last visit to the Welsh capital, scoring a decisive try by wriggling through several tackles, and is eager to reacquaint himself with the ground.

"Personally I quite like it. I like the atmosphere, it spurs me on and gets me going and I think that it does that to a lot of the other boys too," Joseph said.

"I think you just have to take it in your stride. It's going to be loud and it's going to be noisy."

Jones insists he has been psychologically "cuddling" his England players in anticipation of the renewal of a special rivalry.

On two occasions this week Jones has apologised to his players en masse, confessing that he failed to prepare them properly for their 19-16 victory over France, and in the build-up to Wales he has been busy working on their psyches.

"You've got to either whip them, kick them, cuddle them, kiss them. You've got to find some way to get a better performance," he said.

"There's been a bit of cuddling this week, not in the physical sense, but in the mental sense. No one in particular.

"We were disappointed with how we played against France because we wanted to start the tournament with a bang.

"Wales is one of those games where, if you're an Englishman, you're going to get excited. It's one of those traditional games and means so much to their supporters and to our supporters.

"It means so much to our team, it means so much to their team. That always adds a little bit. We will definitely play better, we will play well enough to win."