England's winning run

England stretched their national-record winning streak to 16 Tests with a dramatic 21-16 triumph over Wales in Cardiff in the RBS 6 Nations on Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport examines the winning run:

2015:

England 60 Uruguay 3, Manchester City Stadium, October 10

A meaningless rout of Uruguay was the final act of the Stuart Lancaster regime, England having already been knocked out of their own World Cup.

2016:

Scotland 9 England 15, Murrayfield, February 6

George Kruis and Jack Nowell crossed either side of half-time as the Eddie Jones era was launched with a victory founded on a strong second-half performance.

Italy 9 England 40, Stadio Olimpico, February 14

The ''good hiding'' of Italy demanded by Jones was duly delivered with Jonathan Joseph plundering a hat-trick of tries.

England 21 Ireland 10, Twickenham, February 27

England began healing their World Cup wounds by dispatching their Six Nations title rivals in their first match at Twickenham since being pummelled by Australia.

England 25 Wales 21, Twickenham, March 12

The Grand Slam started to become a reality, but England were forced to survive a dramatic late fightback by Wales having led 19-0 and 25-7.

France 21 England 31, Stade de France, March 19

England completed their first Grand Slam since 2003 but a tense victory was probably their worst performance of the campaign.

England 27 Wales 13, Twickenham, May 29

This time Wales launched an early onslaught only to fade in the money-spinning fixture that at least provided England with a warm-up for their tour to Australia.

Australia 28 England 39, Suncorp Stadium, June 11

England were over-run during an early siege by the Wallabies but responded magnificently with Jonathan Joseph, Marland Yarde and Jack Nowell crossing.

Australia 7 England 23, AAMI Stadium, June 18

A first series triumph in the southern hemisphere was delivered after England's defensive heroics held out Australia's relentless second-half attacks.

Australia 40 England 44, Allianz Stadium, June 25

In whitewashing the Wallabies, England delivered possibly their finest display under Jones as they concluded an exhausting season with a thrilling victory.

England 37, South Africa 21, Twickenham, November 12

A first win over South Africa since 2006 opened the autumn in conclusive fashion, but the Springboks were a pale shadow of their former selves.

England 58 Fiji 15, Twickenham, November 19

Nine tries were amassed with Jonathan Joseph, Semesa Rokoduguni and Joe Launchbury crossing twice, but England's defence was fragile.

England 27 Argentina 14, Twickenham, November 26

Elliot Daly was sent off in the fifth minute as England built a 16-0 lead, survived a Pumas fightback and then finished as the more dangerous team.

England 37 Australia 21, Twickenham, December 3

A 14th Test victory was recorded as England's alarming early start eventually subsided with an opportunist try from Joseph the turning point.

2017:

England 19 France 16, Twickenham, February 4

A late try from replacement Ben Te'o, which was converted by Owen Farrell, saw England secure a national-record 15th straight win - eclipsing the mark set by Sir Clive Woodward's World Cup winners from 2002-03 - despite a scrappy performance against France.

Wales 16 England 21, Principality Stadium, February 11

Daly touched down for a crucial late try, converted by Farrell, to extend the Red Rose's winning run to 16 Tests.