Steve Borthwick wary of Wales reverting to 'Warrenball' against England

Steve Borthwick has alerted England to the potential for Wales to revert to 'Warrenball' when the RBS 6 Nations title rivals clash at the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Under interim head coach Rob Howley the Welsh are seeking to develop a more ambitious style, moving away from the bulldozing approach that has delivered silverware for Warren Gatland.

Tentative steps were taken during the autumn, as Gatland began his sabbatical with the British and Irish Lions, and in the second of half last weekend's rout of Italy they cut loose with replacement fly-half Sam Davies pulling the strings.

But Borthwick insists England must be ready to react to any change in tactics on a day when rain, sleet and snow are forecast to fall on Cardiff.

"Wales do appear to be altering their style of play slightly, that's what the evidence seems to show," the forwards coach said.

"But we won't know for sure what to expect until we see it on the pitch. Players need to be able to adapt because of that.

"Against us they might do something different, they might do something in a different way, so we'll have to be ready to adapt. But under Howley they do seem to be altering their style slightly.

"It's always possible they could revert back, or they could advance and bring something different that we haven't seen yet, so that's why he have to be able to adapt.

"That's why we need a team of leaders - so that we can recognise these things and make decisions accordingly."