Football Association of Wales to appeal FIFA sanctions over display of poppies

The Football Association of Wales says it will appeal against the sanctions imposed by FIFA over its commemoration of Remembrance Day during the World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Cardiff on November 12.

The FAW was fined 20,000 Swiss francs (just under £16,000) by the sport's governing body on December 19 for the displays of poppies around the stadium.

FIFA interpreted the poppy as a political symbol, but the FAW disputed this at the time and has now indicated it will appeal against the fine imposed.

A statement from the association read: "The Football Association of Wales can confirm that it has received written reasons from FIFA's disciplinary committee relating to sanctions imposed during our World Cup qualifier against Serbia on November 12, 2016.

"Following this, the FAW have now informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision."

The Football Association, the Scottish Football Association and the Irish Football Association were also fined by FIFA over their commemorations, which act as a mark of respect to those who served and died in conflict.

The SFA indicated its intention to appeal on Thursday. England played Scotland at Wembley, with both sets of players wearing black armbands embroidered with a poppy.

The FAW and IFA decided not to take that step in their qualifiers but were nevertheless sanctioned by FIFA for other acts of remembrance, including in Wales' case the laying out of cards in the shape of a poppy for supporters at the Cardiff City Stadium to hold up.

FIFA said in December: ''Wales has been fined 20,000 Swiss francs in relation to several incidents, including the display of political symbols in the context of the Wales v Serbia match.''