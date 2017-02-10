Andrew Strauss speaks to England trio about Test captaincy

England director of cricket Andrew Strauss has spoken to Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad about becoming the new Test captain, Press Association Sport understands.

Root remains the clear favourite to replace Alastair Cook, who announced his resignation on Monday after four-and-a-half years in charge.

But Strauss indicated talks would be held with multiple candidates and discussions took place with Root, Stokes and Broad on Thursday.

The meetings, however, were more informal in their nature, with Strauss looking to gauge views on who should succeed Cook, as well as the trio's own interest in taking on the captaincy.

It is expected that formal interviews will take place next week.

The new captain will be announced before England's one-day squad fly out to the Caribbean on February 22 for three matches against the West Indies.

His first Test fixture in charge will come against South Africa at Lord's in July, which will be the first leg of a four-match series.

There will be then be a three-match home series against the West Indies in August before England's greatest challenge, an away Ashes series, begins in Brisbane in November.