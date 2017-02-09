Rafael Nadal withdraws from World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam

Rafael Nadal has announced he will not be competing in next week's ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament held in Rotterdam.

The 30-year-old has been blighted with injury problems in recent seasons which included the 14-time grand slam champion ending the 2016 campaign early in order to recover from a persistent wrist injury.

But Nadal, who reached his first grand slam final in the defeat to Roger Federer at the Australian Open last month since winning the French Open in 2014, insists he is under doctor's orders to recuperate from a busy start to the 2017 season.

In a statement on his official Facebook page, Nadal said: "I am very sorry to announce I won't be able to play in Rotterdam next week.

"After last year's absence from some tournaments, I started this season well and made a significant effort during the Australian swing. It's because of this that my doctors have strongly advised me to take it easy and give enough rest to my body before competing again to avoid further injuries.

"I fully understand that the Dutch fans will be disappointed. I am very thankful to Richard (Krajicek, tournament director) for the great support and understanding."

Following the withdrawal of Nadal from the tournament, Marin Cilic is now the top seed.

Nadal is expected to participate in the Abierto Mexicano Telcel event in Acapulco, Mexico which begins on February 27.