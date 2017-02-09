Murray shocked when Shapovalov hit umpire in eye with ball

World number one Andy Murray was shocked when Denis Shapovalov hit an umpire in the eye with a ball.

And Murray believes the "freak incident" will be more of a deterrent than any fine or ban, ensuring the 17-year-old Canadian never does anything similar again.

Three-time grand slam champion Murray has struggled to control his on-court emotions at times.

But the double Olympic champion had never witnessed such an incident as the one which saw Shapovalov fined 7,000 US dollars (£5,600) by the International Tennis Federation for striking a ball in anger at Arnaud Gabas, causing a black eye and defaulting his Davis Cup match with Great Britain's Kyle Edmund.

"For sure it is a wake-up call for all players," Murray said.

"It was shocking - I have never seen anything like that before. I am still not sure exactly how he managed to do that.

"You can't always control your emotions. And that is a situation that was close to being very dangerous.

"The umpire was obviously very lucky but he is okay and Denis is lucky as well that he didn't do any more damage than he did. It is a freak incident.

"It is very difficult to know what the right thing is. I think an incident like that you could suspend him, you could fine him more money but I think him actually doing that, I don't think you will see him do anything like that ever again.

"It will have been shocking to him. I am sure he totally regrets what he did.

"I think the embarrassment will almost be enough for him to learn from that and make sure it never happens again."

Murray missed the Davis Cup contest, which was decided when Wimbledon junior champion Shapovalov hit the ball at Gabas, as Britain won the world group first-round tie in Ottawa.

Murray was resting following his early elimination at last month's Australian Open to Mischa Zverev of Germany.

His surprise loss came after Novak Djokovic had also exited in a tournament which concluded with Roger Federer beating long-time adversary Rafael Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3.

Speaking in London as he announced his second exhibition event, Andy Murray Live, at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 7, Murray revealed he did not watch the final live.

He saw only highlights of the final set, but hopes the renaissance of Federer and Nadal after periods of injury-enforced and self-imposed absences, will make for an exciting year.

Federer, who will play Murray in Glasgow in November, is now 35 and a father of four.

Murray hinted he would consider adapting his schedule for similar longevity.

Murray said: "Maybe that's something we can all learn from moving forwards: looking at certain periods during the year when you have extended breaks so that your body and mind recover and you relax a little bit.

"If you look at boxers - I know it is a quite different sport - they spend three or four months preparing for one fight. We are pretty much competing on a weekly basis playing loads of matches.

"That is something that maybe, as I get a bit older, that you look at and take a few more breaks during the year.

"I don't see why I can't keep competing at the highest level for the next few years."

Murray took a much-needed 10-day break on his return from Melbourne and celebrated daughter Sophia's first birthday.

He is stepping up his return to training and playing in April's Davis Cup tie with France is a possibility.

"I have had enough time now to relax and rest up and recover and will be in a much better position to play in April," he said.