No call on proposed Gloucester takeover by Mohed Altrad - European Rugby bosses

European Rugby bosses insist they have made no decision on whether to ratify the proposed Gloucester takeover by Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad.

Montpellier's billionaire owner Altrad is keen to push on with his takeover of the Aviva Premiership club, but needs approval from European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR).

Altrad is rumoured to want former Gloucester coach Philippe Saint-Andre to return to Kingsholm next term and head up a new-look coaching team also comprising Toulon boss Mike Ford and ex-Cherry and Whites favourite Olivier Azam.

The European game's governing body has issued a statement claiming they are still yet to rule on the protracted deal however, continuing to weigh up potential conflicts of interest.

"EPCR would like to clarify its position regarding the proposed takeover of Gloucester Rugby by Altrad Participations," read the governing body's statement.

"No decision has been taken regarding this application which is on the agenda for consideration at meetings of the EPCR executive committee and board on February 13 and 14.

"The views of all European club rugby stakeholders are paramount as part of a fair and transparent decision-making process and EPCR remains committed to completing its due diligence regarding this matter and to assessing any potential risks to the integrity and reputation of its tournaments."