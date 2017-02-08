Gaston Ramirez joins Middlesbrough on warm-weather training break in Spain

Gaston Ramirez has returned to the Middlesbrough fold in Spain as he attempts to rebuild his reputation on Teesside.

The 26-year-old Uruguay international handed in a transfer request last month with champions Leicester attempting to lure him away from the Riverside Stadium.

However, Boro swiftly rejected the Foxes' overtures and insisted the former Southampton midfielder, who has missed the last six games with a knee injury, was not for sale.

Head coach Aitor Karanka insisted as the saga unfolded that Ramirez would not be leaving and would eventually be assimilated back into the squad, and that process began in earnest on Tuesday when the Spaniard and his players, including the South American, headed off on a four-day warm-weather training break on the Costa Blanca.

Karanka said at the time: "He is and he will be an important player in this team and he knows that. He knows the effort that the club made to sign him last season and therefore that the club made this summer to sign him permanently."

Ramirez, who was given a few days off last week to clear his head, has not made a senior appearance since the 0-0 Premier League draw with Leicester on January 2 and Boro have taken just two points from a possible 12 in his absence to slip to within a point of the relegation zone.

Karanka has been delighted with the player's contribution since his permanent capture during the summer following a successful loan spell and is confident he can make an impact once again as he attempts to steer the club away from trouble.

The pair were joined on the plane by full-back George Friend, who has missed the last two games with a calf injury sustained in the FA Cup fourth round victory over Accrington.

Boro face in-form Everton at the Riverside on Saturday looking for a first league win since they beat Swansea 3-0 on December 17.