Gareth Southgate gathers new ideas after spending day with Eddie Jones' winners

England football coach Gareth Southgate insists his day spent with Eddie Jones' RBS 6 Nations champions left him with some new ideas.

Southgate visited the England squad's Surrey training base on Tuesday, observing both training sessions ahead of this weekend's title showdown with Wales in Cardiff and addressing backroom staff.

England have pieced together a 15-match winning run - a national record - and Southgate was eager to examine the reasons behind their success.

"I think you're always looking for new ideas," Southgate told englandrugby.com.

"This is obviously a winning culture at the moment, so to immerse yourself in that, and see why it is happening, is really important.

"You go away with loads of ideas and things you want to implement. It is great to be alongside people who experience the same sort of scenarios you're in.

"There is a lot more set-play work, so the detail of individual coaching is very interesting for us because it is something we're looking at in football.

"Eddie is a vastly experienced coach. He has coached at international level for a long time, so to get an idea of his thoughts and observations around what we do - for a young coach like me - is fascinating to hear."