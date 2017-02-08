Gabriel Jesus surprised by his stunning start at Manchester City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus admits even he has been surprised by his start in English football.

The 19-year-old joined up with his new club last month after a deal was agreed with Brazilian side Palmeiras in the summer.

His impact has been nothing short of startling with three goals in just four appearances, including a double to down Swansea on Sunday.

Jesus has kept Sergio Aguero out of the starting line-up for the last two matches, which has led to speculation about the Argentinian's long-term future at the club.

"Yes, I am very surprised," Jesus told mancity.com when asked about how things were going.

"Although I work a lot every single day, with everyone's support, in order for that to happen.

"I am very happy. Each day I feel that I am adjusting really well, with the support of everyone in the club.

"The players, they help me every day and that makes me happy, even more because I am able to make a good start in a City shirt."