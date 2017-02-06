Tom Brady's jersey missing following Super Bowl LI win

Tom Brady collected his fourth Super Bowl MVP award on Monday morning, but the New England Patriots quarterback was still seeking the jersey he wore when guiding them to their improbable victory hours earlier.

A bleary-eyed Brady was in downtown Houston to be presented with the accolade from Super Bowl LI by commissioner Roger Goodell, the man who upheld his four-game suspension at the start of the season for his role in 'deflategate', making for what must have been a particularly awkward MVP-award exchange even if both men were smiling on the outside.

It was another piece of silverware for Brady, now the most decorated quarterback in Super Bowl history after he won a fifth ring when guiding New England back from a 25-point deficit in their thrilling 34-28 overtime success over the Atlanta Falcons.

Yet amongst all the euphoria and emotion at NRG Stadium for Brady, who was joined on the field after the game by his ill mother, another treasured possession went missing.

"The jersey, I put it in my bag and I came out and it wasn't there anymore," he explained.

"It's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. If it shows up on eBay some day, can you let me know so I can track that down?

"That was a pretty special one to keep. But, what can you do? I'll take the ring and that's good enough for me."

When posed with a two-part question that asked if this could help improve his relationship with Goodell, Brady ignored that section of the journalist's enquiry as the league's commissioner watched on from the side of the stage.

The 2016 season had been billed as Brady's 'revenge tour' following the sanction Goodell meted out when he sat out the opening four games due to a suspension the commissioner lobbied for in the courts.

Though the notion that the 39-year-old had any extra motivation this season as a result was dismissed by his head coach Bill Belichick.

"I think it's really inappropriate to suggest that in Tom's career he's done anything other than be a great team-mate and he's given us every single ounce of every blood, sweat and tear that he has," he argued.

"To insinuate that this year was somehow different, that this year he's competed harder or did anything to a higher degree than he has in the past, I think is insulting to the tremendous effort and leadership and competitiveness that he has shown through his 17 years that I've coached him.

"He's done that every year, every day, every week, every practise - I don't care if it's in May, August or January, Tom Brady gives us his best every time he steps on to the field."

New England have now won five of the past 17 Super Bowls, a remarkable feat in a sport which promotes parity through the salary cap and draft system, and Belichick is already looking to next term.

"As great as today is, honestly we're five weeks behind in the 2017 season from most of the teams in the league," said the Pats' deadpan head coach to laughter across the room.