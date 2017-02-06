Martyn Moxon: Joe Root a natural leader who would thrive on England captaincy

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon is convinced Joe Root is a "natural leader" who has all the attributes to be England captain.

Root is strong favourite to succeed Alastair Cook after the opener announced he is stepping down as Test captain following his record 59 matches in the role.

The England and Wales Cricket Board is not expected to make an immediate appointment, but it will be a major surprise if Root is not confirmed as the new man to lead his country at the start of a year which will contain the start of an Ashes series in Australia next autumn.

Before then, the first assignment for current vice-captain Root is set to be two summer series against South Africa and the West Indies - following the Champions Trophy, in which he will also be heavily involved as England's most reliable batsman across the formats.

Moxon, who has seen Root develop at Headingley over much of the past decade, acknowledges much will be asked of him if he is given one of cricket's most taxing jobs.

But he said: "If the England captaincy comes your way, you're not going to turn it down.

"When is the right time? That's the 64,000 dollar question ... but I don't think it will be a problem for Joe.

"He is an experienced international cricketer now, for a number of years, and he's at the top of his game in every format."

Root has already had an eventful year following the birth of his first child Alfred last month.

Like Cook before him, he has had relatively little captaincy experience before entering the reckoning to lead England.

Moxon, however, is confident he has seen enough of him in action to be sure he will rise to the challenge.

Root's captaincy record with Yorkshire is decidedly mixed, in fact - when he stepped in for Andrew Gale, in contrasting circumstances.

On the first occasion at Lord's, he earned himself the dubious nickname 'craptain' after Middlesex chased a record fourth-innings target of 471 to beat Yorkshire - but by the end of that season, he took charge for the match at Trent Bridge in which the White Rose clinched the County Championship title.

Moxon said: "It is something he will have to adapt to, but I think he is the type of cricketer who will thrive on it rather than it being a problem for him.

"The new responsibilities will suit his character.

"I think he's a natural leader. He's got a good cricket brain, and he is a student of the game.

"He is full of ideas, and has the empathy of the players and respect in the dressing-room ... all the attributes you want in a captain."

Root has established an effervescent, mischievous persona on the pitch and in the dressing-room.

Moxon agrees that may need to be updated if he is put in charge, but he has no doubt Root will make sure he fits the bill.

"I think he will strike the right balance between that 'cheeky chappie' and the demeanour he needs as captain," he added.

"He'll be able to judge the distance that is needed so that he can be himself and captain ... he'll get it right."