Defending champions Argentina dumped out of Davis Cup by Italy

Argentina's reign as Davis Cup champions is over after less than three months following a dramatic defeat by Italy in Buenos Aires.

Fabio Fognini, pictured, defeated Guido Pella in five sets to give Italy a Davis Cup victory over defending champions Argentina

Guido Pella led Fabio Fognini by two sets to love in a deciding rubber held over to Monday because of rain as the hosts looked set to complete a remarkable comeback.

But Fognini had a final twist up his sleeve and rallied for a 2-6 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory to send Italy through to a quarter-final against Belgium in April.

Argentina, who won their first Davis Cup title in their fifth final against Croatia in November, looked down and out when they trailed 2-0 on Friday.

Leonardo Mayer and Carlos Berlocq then saved a match point in their doubles victory before Berlocq levelled the tie with another five-set win over Paolo Lorenzi.

Ultimately those heroics proved to be in vain, though, and Argentina now face a play-off in September to hold onto their World Group status.