Wayne Rooney misses Manchester United trip to Leicester through illness

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney missed Sunday's trip to Premier League champions Leicester through illness.

The 31-year-old dominated the headlines when the teams met in September as Jose Mourinho first made the bold decision to drop the forward to the bench for a Premier League game.

Rooney has been unable to nail down a regular starting berth since then and was conspicuous by his absence when United arrived at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

However, the club quickly moved to explain his absence was due to illness rather than injury or any other matter.