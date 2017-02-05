John Terry urges FA to give elite stars a helping hand towards coaching jobs

John Terry believes the Football Association should fast-track former England players into management and coaching roles.

Terry spoke out at the end of a week in which his former Chelsea team-mate Frank Lampard retired and Steven Gerrard began working as an academy coach at Liverpool.

Former England captain Terry is still a Chelsea player at the age of 36, but admits he would love to be the manager at Stamford Bridge one day.

"I feel it's very important we get the best players back in the game," Terry told BBC Radio Five Live's Sportsweek programme.

"This generation of footballers have earned very good money throughout their time, and we need to make it easier for them to get into coaching roles - b y not doing the full length of the FA coaching course, which I know (technical director) Dan Ashworth at the FA is on board with.

"He's trying to help these players get back out there because they've got so much knowledge to pass on. Not only to the kids, but to experienced players in the dressing room that haven't achieved what these guys have achieved."

Terry was discussing how England's so-called golden generation missed out on silverware at international level, but he sees their accrued knowledge and expertise as being transferable to the youngsters of today.

He added: "They can pass that education and those experiences on, they've certainly got something to give."

Terry's own Chelsea playing career appears to be winding down as he has only made four Premier League starts this season.

But Terry says managing a club he has represented over 700 times would be "a dream".

Asked about forming a future management double act with Lampard at Chelsea, Terry said: "We used to laugh and joke about that.

"That would be the dream for us two. Who knows?

"But I don't think it's as simple as that. We both appreciate and understand that it's important to get our coaching badges.

"It's important to go out and gain the experience, whether that's in the youth, reserves or other teams at Chelsea, or at other football clubs.

"We wouldn't want to come to Stamford Bridge inexperienced and take the team, and not do it justice.

"If we get to come back in 10 or 15 years and be at the peak of our careers as managers, and do a great job, that would be unbelievable."

Terry has been a bit-part player under Antonio Conte this season as Chelsea have surged clear at the top of the Premier League.

He has had only six minutes of league action since the start of September, but insists he has enjoyed working with the former Juventus boss.

"Antonio Conte's doing a fantastic job at the Bridge," Terry said.

"He's got new ideas and it's been great for me working with him towards the end of my career.

"I genuinely feel I can play for another couple of years.

"You want to play every week, but there comes a point when you're not. It happens to everyone, it happens to the best footballers in the world.

"But players are getting longer life out of their careers. Look at Ryan Giggs who played until his forties, or Frank Lampard and Stevie G."

Terry, however, says he is enjoying watching Chelsea right now with Conte's side holding a nine-point lead over second-placed Tottenham.

Saturday's 3-1 home victory over Arsenal again underlined their title credentials, with Eden Hazard in sparkling form and the scorer of a brilliant solo goal.

"Before these two games - Liverpool away and Arsenal at home - we would have taken four points all day long," Terry said.

"We picked up a very good point at Liverpool and being the early kick-off (on Saturday) it was very important to pick up three points.

"We sent the message to everyone else that we're not dropping points and we're looking strong, and then the pressure's on everyone else.

"We've been in that position before when you're behind a team and they keep winning and winning.

"It's very difficult mentally then to keep going out there and performing."