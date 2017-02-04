Saido Berahino a Stoke sub on return to West Brom

New Stoke striker Saido Berahino was named as a substitute on his return to West Brom on Saturday.

The match followed confirmation on Friday that Berahino served a Football Association ban while with the Baggies.

The 23-year-old made a £12million switch to Stoke last month, having been suspended for eight weeks from October to December.

The Daily Mail reported this week that Berahino tested positive for a recreational drug during his time at The Hawthorns.

Both clubs confirmed he was banned, but stopped short of saying exactly why. The Football Association declined to comment.