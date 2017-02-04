Robert Huth urges Leicester to 'work harder as a team'

Leicester defender Robert Huth insists the champions must draw on their previous relegation battle to survive.

The Foxes have won just two of their last 14 league games and host a Manchester United side on Sunday who are unbeaten in their last 14 top flight outings.

Last season's shock title winners are yet to win this year or score a Premier League goal in 2017, and b oss Claudio Ranieri admitted it was possible he could lose his job this term.

Huth was part of the squad which pulled off the great escape under Nigel Pearson, winning seven of their final nine games to stay up, and he believes they must rediscover that focus.

"The majority of the squad were here when we were at the bottom of the league. We do know how to deal with disappointment," said the centre-back, who joined Leicester from Stoke two years ago.

"When some people might think it's the worst thing in the world, it's up to us as professionals to think that we've been here before and we know what it takes.

"It's almost like we have to shut out everyone and get on with the job.

"The whole team, whoever plays, needs to get together and work a little harder and the ball will drop for us I'm sure.

"Week to week, we do the same stuff. It's not like we change anything to warrant a drop in form or performances. We just need to work harder as a team - that's what it comes down to."

United manager Jose Mourinho was sacked as Chelsea boss following his last visit to the King Power Stadium, a 2-1 defeat in December 2015, b ut Huth believes the Portuguese has helped breath new life into United this season.

"Having watched them recently on TV, they look a good team. They look really solid and not losing in 14 league games is a great achievement. Not many teams can do that," said the 32-year-old, whose place could come under threat by new loan signing Molla Wague.

"They have a really good balance of great individual players and Jose Mourinho, as he always does, has got them playing as a team. It's all good having individual players, but if you don't play well in a team, you tend not to get the wins.

"He's got them working for each other with class individuals and at the moment it's making a difference for them."